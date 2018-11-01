Capital Management Corp VA Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

