Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.73 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $917,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 15.1% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $2,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $40.69 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

