Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCG. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in SCANA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,274,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SCANA by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 77,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

NYSE SCG opened at $40.05 on Thursday. SCANA Co. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

