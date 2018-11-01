Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,517 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $18.71 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1136 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.