Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,920 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $62.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

