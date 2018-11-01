Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 110.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

