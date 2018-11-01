Candover Investments (CDI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Candover Investments (LON:CDI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Candover Investments earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Candover Investments stock traded up GBX 153.84 ($2.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.03). Candover Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 144 ($1.88).

Candover Investments Company Profile

Candover Investments plc is no longer investing. The firm is a private equity investment trust. It does not make new investments, but focuses on realising the value from its legacy private equity assets. The firm seeks to make investments in energy, industrials, and services sectors. Candover Investments plc was founded in 1980 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Ile-de-France, France; Mumbai, India; Milan, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; and Düsseldorf, Germany.

