Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smith & Nephew (SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SNN stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

