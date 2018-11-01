Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Elastic (ESTC)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe Elastic has the potential to be an extraordinary company with similar growth dynamics to four other high-profile IPOs we have done – and MongoDB. Meanwhile, unlike the past 18 months when just being a software company meant a 60% multiple expansion and 200% appreciation for many growth stocks, it is very likely that we have entered a more restrained market environment. This means investors will be much more selective when it comes to valuations. And while we acknowledge that consensus forecasts for Elastic are almost certainly quite conservative, even adjusting for that fact, investors have driven ESTC’s stock price to a high valuation.””

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NYSE ESTC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

