Camtek (CAMT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

CAMT stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 292,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

