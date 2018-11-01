California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of GSBC opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

