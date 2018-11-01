California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. BB Biotech AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 6,200,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,741,000 after acquiring an additional 347,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $6,763,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $6,535,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the period. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $1,784,000.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 169,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $3,527,831.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,580,817.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,498,923.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “$28.40” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

RDUS stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Radius Health Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 444.70% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

