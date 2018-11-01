California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,384 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of HomeStreet worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 330,003 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 193.1% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 price objective on HomeStreet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

