CalAmp (CAMP) Given a $29.00 Price Target at First Analysis

First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,136,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

