Cairn Energy (CNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 306 ($4.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.95 ($3.55).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.61) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

