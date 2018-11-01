Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,970 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 277,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of WBA opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

