Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

NYSE:COG opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.