C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 828,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $246,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,296,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,075,000 after acquiring an additional 133,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,245,000 after acquiring an additional 895,269 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,031,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

