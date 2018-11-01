Byline Bancorp (BY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.19. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

