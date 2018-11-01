Byline Bancorp (BY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.19. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
