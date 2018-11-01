Buckingham Research Raises Rollins (ROL) Price Target to $56.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.