Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on GNC (GNC)

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GNC in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:GNC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. GNC has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GNC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 149,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GNC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GNC by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

