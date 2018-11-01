Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

BPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE BPL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 28,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,552. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

