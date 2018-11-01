Bruker (BRKR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.89 billion (+6.5-7%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 785,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.90.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

