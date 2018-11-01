Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.79 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

BEP stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,113. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 0.22.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

