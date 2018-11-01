Brookfield Property Reit (BPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 36973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $90 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

