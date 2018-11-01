Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 331.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at $309,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at $658,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

