Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.