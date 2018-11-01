Brokers Offer Predictions for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $61,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,757.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $566,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

