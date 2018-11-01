Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $250.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.29. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $185,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

