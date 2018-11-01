Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) PT at $6,676.67

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,676.67 ($87.24).

SPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) target price (up previously from GBX 6,350 ($82.97)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($81.67) to GBX 6,550 ($85.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX opened at GBX 6,580 ($85.98) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 4,681 ($61.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,155 ($80.43).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 113.40 ($1.48) by GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 2,856 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,002 ($91.49) per share, for a total transaction of £199,977.12 ($261,305.53).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.