Brokerages Set PCM Inc (PCMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
PCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.
In other PCM news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $1,176,450.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,619.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 5,000 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,860 shares of company stock worth $3,381,142. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PCMI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,415. PCM has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.
PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $510.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PCM will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PCM
PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.
