Brokerages Set PCM Inc (PCMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

PCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on PCM to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

In other PCM news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 52,732 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $1,176,450.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,619.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 5,000 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,860 shares of company stock worth $3,381,142. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PCM by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PCM by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCMI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,415. PCM has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. PCM had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $510.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PCM will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

