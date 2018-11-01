Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (MS) Target Price at $59.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

