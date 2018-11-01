Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (LEO) Price Target at $41.00

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($47.67).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEO. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

LEO stock traded up €0.63 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €32.91 ($38.27). 107,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($76.98).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

