Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Target Price at $71.14

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE:HP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,512. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -223.62%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8,098.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.