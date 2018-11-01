Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (HAE) PT at $102.67

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,719. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 30,824 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $3,447,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.