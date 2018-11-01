Brokerages Set Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Price Target at $20.20

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEMP shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:GEMP opened at $1.22 on Monday. Gemphire Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEMP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

