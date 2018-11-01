Brokerages Set Domtar Corp (UFS) PT at $48.62

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Vertical Group cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Domtar to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 174,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 530,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Domtar has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

