Brokerages Expect Sabre Corp (SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $920.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce sales of $920.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.00 million and the lowest is $918.50 million. Sabre reported sales of $881.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. Sabre’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sabre by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 13.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

