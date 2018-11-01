Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKFN. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,298. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.