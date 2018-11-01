Brokerages Anticipate LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.43 Million

Analysts expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) to post sales of $96.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group posted sales of $87.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year sales of $380.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $382.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $398.60 million, with estimates ranging from $391.50 million to $401.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “$41.92” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.50 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,999,000 after buying an additional 655,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 878,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 877,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

