Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $846.00 Million

Analysts expect that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce $846.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.00 million and the lowest is $812.79 million. Cabot reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of CBT opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cabot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,669.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,267,044.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wellington LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 628,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 283,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.