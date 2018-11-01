Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,154.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 312,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 436.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

