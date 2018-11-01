Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Broadwind Energy updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earnings History for Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply