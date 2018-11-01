Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Broadwind Energy updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.