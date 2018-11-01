Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stake Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.77.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $223.49 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

