Bristow Group (BRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bristow Group to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $367.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bristow Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRS stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

