Brinker International (EAT) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Brinker International (EAT) reported pro forma F1Q19 (September) pro forma EPS of $0.47, which beat the $0.45 Street mean, but were below our $0.48 estimate.””

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

EAT stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $212,729.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,329.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

