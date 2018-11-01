Brinker International (EAT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a $49.71 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 147,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.06. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $212,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,329.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,397,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,116,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 423,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,449,000 after buying an additional 601,077 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 398.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,705 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

