Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 8,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 185.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 100,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

