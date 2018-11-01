Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

BPI stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Bridgepoint Education has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.44.

BPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

