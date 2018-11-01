Brian K. Halak Sells 564,300 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Brian K. Halak sold 564,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $7,708,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 972,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 909,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 382,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 427,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

